ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 16 (P) – By Des Kelly

It is certainly a wonderful “feeling”, a peaceful, easy one, as performed by a more recent group calling themselves the “Eagles”, a superb bunch of musicians from America, founded initially by Glenn Frey on vocals & guitar, and Don Henley (also vocals, and Drums), plus Bernie Leadon (another guitarist and backing vocalist), & Randy Meisner on bass & vocals, they became one of the most sought-after “groups” of the 70’s era, winning many awards along the way, but “lost” original founder Glenn Frey in 2016, but carried on with other members including Joe Walsh, Don Felder, & Timothy D Schmit, and still do the odd gig to date.

Because of the multi-talented individuals & songwriters in this group, there was obviously going to be some “divisions” as to their ideas, so, although I have picked “the peaceful, easy feeling” with which to introduce this story, this ideal existence wasn’t always present, but, as they say, ” the show must go on” & it certainly did, making the Eagles the 4th ranking top group in the music business era of the 70’s, selling over 120 million dollars worth of “Albums” during the period of about four or five years of “Eagles” epic years.

Following the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt once again comes into focus with a song titled “Perfidia” the Italian word for faithlessness, betrayal, mistrust etc., ), and so Linda warned everyone around her, that “perhaps” was the best way to think,in terms of any romance in their lives. I do believe her, myself, and anyway, I am sure that all readers of eLanka will enjoy this song from a wonderful Artiste.

Desmond Kelly