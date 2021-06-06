AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR JUNE 2021

ISOLATION

I do not consider this as ISOLATION/ Lockdown having to stay at home with whom we love.

*Isolation is what the seriously ill are experiencing in hospital.*

Stop saying that you are bored, upset that you can’t leave the house; *while everyone in the hospital wants to go home.*

So, thank God if you have to stay at home, because despite everything, with money or without money, with a job or without a job, *you are in the best place you could be, at home, surrounded by who loves you!*

Perhaps it is time to transform your house into a wonderful place to stay, *a place of peace and not of war, of embrace and not of distance.*

Anyway, look with different eyes at the situation you are experiencing !!

*Make your house a party:* Listen to music, sing, dance……

*Make your house a place of worship*Pray, pray, meditate, ask, thank, praise, plead …

*Make your home a school:* Read, write, draw, paint, study, learn, teach …

*Make your house a store:* Clean, order, organize, decorate, label, move, sell, donate …

*Make your house a restaurant:*cook, eat, try, create recipes, grow spices, plant a garden …

Exercise and be fit as it is said in the Bible *1 Corinthians 6-19: your body is a temple*

Take care of yourself

Anyway …

*make your house, your family, a place of love.*”

Make the best possible use of this *once-in-a lifetime* opportunity….

Pope. Francis.