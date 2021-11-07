Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB’s) – how do they lower your high blood pressure-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

What are ARBs?

They block the action of angiotensin 11 resulting in lowering of blood pressure. Angiotensin 11 a vasoconstrictor i.e., narrows blood vessels causing increase of blood pressure. Further, angiotensin 11 is a stimulus for salt and water retention in the body, which further increases blood pressure.

Angiotensin 11 is derived from an inactive Angiotensin 1 produced from Angiotensinogen a protein made in your liver.

ARBs reduce or blocks the action of this hormone angiotensin 11, thereby causing dilatation of blood vessels resulting in lowering of blood pressure.

ARBs blocking the action of Angiotensin 11, lowers the blood pressure and prevent damage to the heart and kidneys caused by high blood pressure.

So, those who take ARBs should realize that they are also effective in heart and kidney health, in addition to lowering of blood pressure.

Your doctor may have given these drugs to lower your blood pressure.

So, now we must discuss why your doctor has given this medication to lower your blood pressure.

ARBs are used not only to lower your blood pressure, but also for chronic kidney disease, and following a heart attack to limit further damage, as mentioned earlier.

These drugs are also used to treat people with heart failure, nonalcoholic fatty liver to prevent liver inflammation.

These drugs also lower the risk of heart attacks and stroke, and slow down damage to the kidneys in people with reduced kidney function.

They also increase the life expectancy of people with heart failure.

So, now you know why you take these medications when you have high blood pressure and other issues among the elderly people.

In my previous you tube I discussed the use of ACE inhibitors to reduce blood pressure. They also have similar properties to ARBs and the drugs can be used interchangeably.

ACE inhibitors also reduce the effect or inhibiting the formation angiotensin 11 but not by blocking as ARBs. ARBs block both type 1 and 11 angiotensin.

Those who are on ACE inhibitors may get a chronic cough. In that situation your doctor will change to an ARB instead.

The question is asked how long one should be on these drugs given for high blood pressure. The answer is for lifetime to maintain your blood pressure within the normal range and prevent other complications as mentioned earlier.

Your doctor will stop the medication temporarily if you have severe diarrhea or vomiting due to other causes, because dehydration caused as a result may upset the kidney functions.

What other medications interact with ARBs?

In acute kidney injuries and in situations where your blood potassium level is high because these drugs also can cause increase of potassium levels in your blood- condition called hyperkaliemia.

Drugs that can increase your blood potassium level are -some painkillers, like ibuprofen and naproxen. You may know of them as Brufen and Naprosyn respectively.

Potassium-sparing diuretics which stops too much of potassium being lost in your urine may have to be stopped in situations of hyperkalemia.

High alcohol consumption will worsen your blood pressure which could counteract these blood pressure tablets. You should keep your alcohol consumption to a minimum.

Are there any side effects of taking ARBs?

They can cause some side effects including dizziness, headache, and fatigue. These are temporary events and may improve in a few days.

These drugs are not prescribed for pregnant women due to toxic effects on the fetus. Are ARBs better than ACE inhibitors mentioned earlier?

ARBs are as effective as ACE inhibitors and have a better tolerability profile. ACE inhibitors can cause swelling of legs called angioedema and a chronic irritable cough as mentioned earlier.

ACE inhibitors and most ARBs, except for losartan can increase the risk of gout.

Your high blood pressure may be partly due to renal artery stenosis or narrowing causing diminution of blood flow to the kidneys. Your doctor will request for a renal arteriogram before starting on ACE inhibitors or ARBs.

Most prescribed ARBs are valsartan followed by losartan.

Other examples of ARBs are candesartan (Atacand), eprosartan (Teveten), irbesartan (Avapro), telmisartan (Micardis), valsartan (Diovan), losartan (Cozaar), and olmesartan (Benicar).

Hope this video article was useful. We are here to give you how medications work in your body enabling you to better understanding of the reasons and side effects of such medication.

Stay safe, wear your mask, and goodbye for now.

