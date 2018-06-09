“ANOTHER “COUNTRY” LOVE STORY” by Des Kelly

Jessi Colter, Songwriter, Singer, Pianist beyond par.

The wife of still another icon of “Country Music”, Waylon Jennings who has now passed on to the “stage in the sky”, and mother of their son, Shooter, Jessi never ever took a step back, in showing her love for “Outlaw-Waylon”who, in turn, gave the impression that he could not believe his luck when he made this beautiful woman his wife.

Watching them together, as they “did their thing” it was always easy to see the love they had for one another, and when Waylon finished his stint on Earth, Jessi wrote and performed songs dedicated to him, songs that proved beyond any doubt that she idolized “her man”.

” I’m not Lisa ” was only one of many top “hits” written by Jessi Colter, and I doubt that any other female star would even come close in “covering” this song, not even “Julie” that Jessi brings into her song. Waylon Jennings was one lucky man of Country Music. He was really “2 Stars in 1”, himself & his wife, Jessi Colter. I feel privileged even to “write” about her. In my “clips” of this beautiful woman, she poses with her handsome young son, Shooter, and a sonewhat older Kris Kristofferson. “GO, JESSI”, you are one of the BEST in my opinion.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)