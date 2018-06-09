“SILKS & SATIN, IN THE CITY OF MUSIC” by Des Kelly

Imagine a most beautiful woman, dressed in silks & Satin, in Vienna, the “City of Music”, which was quite possibly, exactly what Carl Michael Ziehrer was doing, as he composed this glorious piece of music in a waltz entitled “The Samt & Seide Walzer”.

I have never been there, but I have always envisaged Vienna to be a picturesque City in Austria, associated with wonderful music from the pens of Composers such as Strauss and Ziehrer, among dozens of other superb exponents of light classical music. I have to point out to our good readers of eLanka, with fulltime members now numbering over twenty thousand, the fact that my tastes in music are 100% catholic. I always take “the middle road”, cannot stand the heavy “Classical, Jazz, Rock, Blues, & what is termed “modern-Country”. My tastes are “Light classics ,

“Trad.Jazz”, “Elvis-style Rock n Roll”, ” Rhythm & Blues” and, most importantly, “American Country” from the 80s era, especially.

I once recorded a CD with the “title” “Stories in Song”, and this is exactly “my cup of tea”. Every song MUST tell a story.

Carl Michael Ziehrer has written many wonderful pieces of Music &, for a start, I would like to introduce, via “utube”,

this beautiful Waltz. Thus far, I have featured mostly Country Music, this, being my “forte” but folks, when you are in the middle of your evening, after a hectic, busy day, and when you wish to relax at home, with perhaps a glass of wine in your hand, and a loved one nearby, listen to the “Classic Composer” ZIEHRER to make it all worthwhile.

