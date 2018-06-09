Mindful Coco – A book to help tame the mind for a fuller life – Written by Dr Padmini Howpage | Illustrated by Dilara Niriella – Book Launch 12th July 2018 (Sydney Event) Jun 9, 2018 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, Home Tagged Dilara Niriella, Dr Padmini Howpage, Mindful Coco book launch Comments 0 Mindful Coco – A book to help tame the mind for a fuller life – Written by Dr Padmini Howpage | Illustrated by Dilara Niriella – Book Launch 12th July 2018 (Sydney Event) Share This Post Next Sampath and Surakshi Siriwardena – in Australia – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo
No Comments