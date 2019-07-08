Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Anton Swan: Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland & wife Bronwen meeting the Mayoress of Colombo Mrs. Rosy Senanayake visiting Brisbane for the Asia Pacific Mayors Summit held in Brisbane

Anton Swan: Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland & wife Bronwen meeting the Mayoress of Colombo Mrs. Rosy Senanayake visiting Brisbane for the Asia Pacific Mayors Summit held in Brisbane

Jul 8, 2019 Posted by In Articles Tagged , Comments 0




 

Anton Swan: Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland & wife Bronwen meeting the Mayoress of Colombo Mrs. Rosy Senanayake visiting Brisbane for the Asia Pacific Mayors Summit held in Brisbane

Anton Swan

Anton Swan

Anton Swan: Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland and wife Bronwen  meeting the Mayoress of Colombo Mrs. Rosy Senanayake visiting Brisbane for the Asia Pacific Mayors Summit held in Brisbane from the 7th to the 10th of July. The Conference will Host Mayors from around the World and the Region. 

Mrs Rosy Dissanayake was also Mrs. World in 1985 and it was nice to meet 
such a gracious lady. 

Anton Swan 
Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland 

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of