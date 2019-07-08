Anton Swan: Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland & wife Bronwen meeting the Mayoress of Colombo Mrs. Rosy Senanayake visiting Brisbane for the Asia Pacific Mayors Summit held in Brisbane









Anton Swan: Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland and wife Bronwen meeting the Mayoress of Colombo Mrs. Rosy Senanayake visiting Brisbane for the Asia Pacific Mayors Summit held in Brisbane from the 7th to the 10th of July. The Conference will Host Mayors from around the World and the Region.

Mrs Rosy Dissanayake was also Mrs. World in 1985 and it was nice to meet

such a gracious lady.

Anton Swan

Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland