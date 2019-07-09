“DEAD OR ALIVE” – By Des Kelly & We love Dead more than Living!

Desmond Kelly.

We love Dead more than Living!

My house was about to be locked on the 29th of November 2018 just because I was not able to raise the rent.

I posted it on facebook seeking for help, but all I got were 2 likes zero comments.

So l sent 250 messages to my contact list requesting for a loan of $1500.

Sadly only 10 people replied. 6 out of the 10 claimed they couldn’t help. Only 1 out of the 4 who said they could help actually gave me some money but the rest only gave me excuses and never picked my calls.

In the end, my door was locked. I had no where to sleep.

I walked in the dark seeking options and sadly a thief stole my empty purse with my identity card in it.

He was badly hit by a fast moving car as he was running away, so he died.

Fast forward>> The next day, news quickly spread around that I had died.

About 2,500 people posted on my wall how they knew me. How great I was.

A committee was formed by my loyal friends who contributed $18000 to feed guests at my funeral.

My colleagues at work teamed up and brought another $4500 for a coffin, tents and chairs.

I was to be burried in a coffin worth $1500- the same amount I needed for rent.

Relatives also met. It was a rare occasion for them to meet, so they met and contributed an extra $3000.

Everyone wanted to volunteer in order to appear they were helping. They printed T-shirts with my image.

Each T-Shirt costing $2.50, so the T-shirt man made about $25000 from my presumed death.

Everyone wanted to speak at my funeral. There was drama all over from people who never knew how l survived.

There was even rumour that I was murdered by my friends.

People falsely accused my successful relatives of sacrificing me for money rituals.

Speeches were made on how talented I was, even by those who never attended my events.

The few friends who supported me didn’t even get the chance to speak during my funeral – although they knew the Truth.

In fact, they were prime suspects for my ‘death’.

You could imagine how the scene turned after I showed up alive! Some thought l was a ghost.

MORAL

Don’t show people Love when they are gone. Show it when they can appreciate you…

Call people when they can pick not when they are gone and you shed crocodile tears when in fact they cannot hear you.

THIS IS THE IRONY OF LIFE; WE LOVE THE DEAD MORE THAN THE LIVING.