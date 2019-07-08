







University of Technology Sydney Launches in Colombo

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mr Ranil Shriyan Wickremesinghe has officially launched Colombo’s newest international higher education college, ‘UTS Insearch Sri Lanka’.

Australia is known as a welcoming destination for Sri Lankan students, with more than 170,000 people of Sri Lankan heritage already part of the Australian community. UTS Insearch Sri Lanka will offer UTS Foundation Studies and first year university-equivalent programs in Business, Engineering and Information Technology from a new building, situated on Thurstan Road, Colombo. Classrooms are being equipped to an international standard, with teaching scheduled to commence in October 2019.

“I am pleased to be a part of the launch of the UTS degree pathway (Diploma) programs here in Sri Lanka. This will provide students with a pathway to one of Australia’s most innovative and technology focused universities, with the opportunity to complete their studies in Sydney, Australia,” said Prime Minister, Mr Ranil Shriyan Wickremesinghe.

The Colombo campus will draw upon the depth of experience of UTS Insearch, which provides English language and education pathways for the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, and through partnerships in China, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea and Vietnam.

Over US$2 million has been invested in this development to, contributing to Sri Lanka’s exciting future and growing economy.

To celebrate their entry into the market, UTS Insearch Sri Lanka college has announced plans to offer 10 merit-based scholarships worth a total of 8 million Sri Lankan Rupees, covering full tuition for a two or three semester diploma, or the UTS Foundation Studies program at UTS Insearch Sri Lanka (more information in the release).

Enrolment will commence shortly for the first classes to be run in October 2019, with local students being assured of an innovative and dynamic learning experience.

About the University of Technology Sydney (UTS)

The University of Technology Sydney is a dynamic and innovative university, ranked 1st as Australia’s top young university in the 2019 QS Top 50 under 50, and ranked overall 140th in the world; reflecting its strength in research, teaching, employability and internationalisation.

UTS’s purpose is to advance knowledge and learning through research-inspired teaching, research with impact and partnerships with industry, the professions and community. It has a culturally diverse campus and vibrant international exchange study and research programs that prepare graduates for the workplaces of today and the future.

It is part of the Australian Technology Network of universities – a group of prominent universities committed to working with industry and government to deliver practical and professional courses. With a total enrolment of more than 44,000 students, UTS is one of the largest universities in Australia.