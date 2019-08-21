by In









Anton Swan JP (Qual) Hon. Consul for Sri lanka in Queensland with Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk & Minister for Multi Cultural Affairs Sterling Hinchliffe

Group photo of the Diplomat and Consular Corp.of Queensland Celebrating Multi Cultural Day at Queensland

Parliament House with the Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Minister for Multi Cultural Affairs Sterling

Hinchliffe. Anton Swan JP (Qual) Hon. Consul for Sri lanka in Queensland is on the extreme right next to the Premier.







