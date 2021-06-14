Antonian Tuan Dole was one of the best fly halves

Tuan Zaruk Dole

Source:Dailynews

Tuan Zaruk Dole is a former St. Anthony’s College, Katugastota ruggerite who played for the school in the early 1970’s, and the man who led his school side to beat Trinity College for the first time by 13 points to 7 in 1972, Tuan began his rugby career at junior level and at senior level becme one of the most famous fly-halves , place kicker and tackler. He led the side in 1972 under the guidance of Maurice de Silva. He then cemented his reputation as one of the sports top players with his pivotal role in the year 1972 by leading St.Anthony’s to beat St. Joseph’s, St. Benedict’s, Kingswood,S. Thomas’, Thurstan and Trinity. They drew with St. Peter’s and lost to Royal by 15 -23 The team was made of players like D.H.Rajaguru, Ananda Rajaguru, Tyrone Rozairo, Clement Fernando, Christopher Anderson, Clive Fernando, Hilmy Jainudeen, CPP Raj, Dayananda de Silva, Nimal Malagamuwa, J. W Waidyaratne, S. Shanmuganathan, Geoff Paul, Ian Ludowyke and Kalu Perera. After that successful season they toured India and one of the men behind the success was their MIC Fr. Aelred Samarakoon along with the school principal Fr. Steven Abrahams, one of the best principals the school had.

He hails from a well known sporting Malay family in Kandy. His father Tuan Hajireen Dole was a Police officer and a prominent figure in boxing teams. Tuan’s brother Farook Dole, played rugby for the Kandy Lake Club, Kandy Rugby Football Club and Up-Country.

As a schoolboy Dole played for the President’s XV against the London Welsh which had legendary players like John Spencer, John Williams, David Llewellyn, John Dawes and Mervyn Davies. He played a hard game and left the field bruised which was an indication to how he committed himself. He played for Kandy SC as a schoolboy and crossed over to Havelock SC. He took to tea planting and played for DickoyaMCC, Dimbula ACC and Up Country and was best known for his fine goal-kicking and dummies and managed several Sri Lanka teams on overseas tours.

Tuan Dole displayed good leadership and was a polished and crafty player. He started his rugby career from under-12 level and ended up as one of the best products of St. Anthony’s rugby. It was under his leadership that St. Anthony’s had a very successful season and ended up as unofficial champions. He was CPRFU president, one time committee member of Sri Lanka Rugby as well as a Match Commissioner. He also served in the Kandy SC Committee.