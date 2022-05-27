Applications for the 2022 Avant Foundation Early Career Research Program are now open – by Dinesh Palipana OAM

Source: Dinesh Palipana Linked In

From Dinesh Palipana – I have been lucky enough to be an Avant Foundation scholarship holder.

Are you an early career doctor looking to build your research capabilities? Applications for the 2022 Avant Foundation Early Career Research Program are now open. The new 2022 program offers up to $450,000 in funding across 29 research grants for full-time, part-time, short-term, and microgrant research projects, with microgrants supported by research coaching. A research skills development program is also on offer.

The program builds on 10 years of the Doctor in Training Research Scholarship Program that has funded nearly $3.5 million in support of over 127 projects. It has supported life-changing research to promote better patient outcomes and helped advance the careers of some of Australia’s promising medical researchers.

In 2022 there are also two new research field categories – social research in medicine and technology in medicine.

Applications for microgrants and skills development close on 4 July 2022 and full-time, part-time and short-term grants close on 2 August 2022.

Visit https://bit.ly/3MTcPIc to apply.