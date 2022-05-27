Crossing The Jordan – by Lakshman Navaratne

Dust Divine

Scripture is only for those who trust in a sovereign Creator.

It has no value to anyone who remotely trusts in human logic, rooting our beginning to the Apes, and blindly branding humans as mammals who originally were Apes. Thus, believing our ancestry stemming to the Apes.

Science has defined human life as “the evolved Intelligent Apes”

We humans, born in the last 200 years, who are still breathing oxygen on earth, are led to believe all science is intelligence acquired knowledge, which has become the snare put before the unsuspecting humans by the academia, stemming to Intelligence of the Phylum Mammalian.

Scripture vehemently documents; we did not originate from the Apes. We were made from “Dust “and made Divine by the Creator of the universe. [A]

An Apostolic Christian living today on earth, who has received the Baptism of Pentecost, the very same Baptism received by Jesus at the age of 30, shall be the Living Spirit in the Scripture, harboring in their hearts. There is no Mystery to the Gospel preached by the Apostles of Christ. [A]

Dust is the Created Matter and the word Divine reveals to a New Testament believer as the Light of Christ.

According to Scripture; This Light of Christ is and was the Light that was separated on the First day of Creation, and was the same light that was breathed on Adam on the Sixth Day of Creation. [B]

The revelation of the Sixth Day in scripture is the “Time of Man” Distance of the Truth of Human existence that separates the logic of the relative truth of science.

To an Apostolic Christian; this separation is Six Trillion Light years. This is how far apart, the revelation of scripture to the Logic of Science.

The scientific definition of a Light year is the distance travelled by the Light of the sun in one year; this is not a coincidence to a believer in Christ. Six-Trillion Miles; equating to a single day of Creation.

Scripture defines and documents; knowledge is the fruit of the tree of knowledge, work of the fallen angels who set the snare for humanity to separate us from the MAKER to lose our true identity and inherit death.

So, from the days of Eve to this day, the enemy of our soul became the prince of this world until the Prince of Peace returned us the gift of Redemption on the day of Pentecost. Scripture is the blue-print of this gift of Life.

Until the day of Pentecost, Humanity had no access to our Maker or eternity.

Until, Abram was called to begin the process of bringing back Righteousness; only Wickedness from the tree of knowledge was the sole occupant of the human heart. Even to this day and hour of the life of humanity, man has no access to their Maker without the Baptism of Pentecost.

The Apostolic doctrine of Christ, only lasted 100 years since the day of Pentecost, when all the Apostles were martyred.

It is not different to what God did with Israel using the Shepherd boy David, shedding a lot of Blood to acquire a kingdom that lasted only for 80 years. The kingdom ending after the first temple built by Solomon was destroyed by the prince of this world. King David providing all the materials for the Temple. Work of David’s son Solomon, type of the “Holy Spirit”. Scripture documents the wisdom of the Maker was given to Solomon. This knowledge has nothing to do with the Theology and Philosophies coming from the Tree of Knowledge in the Garden where human was placed. The power to discern the source of knowledge was poured upon the Apostles of Christ only on the day of Pentecost.

The final temple described by the Apostles of Christ, “the faithful church of Christ” is no more visible or accessible to the prince of this world. The blood sacrifice of the Lamb of God was the full Ransom paid for all humanity.

3500 years ago, Moses received the complete blueprint of creation from the designer of the universe and the only occupant to have been operating in the first human flesh made from the dust he created is God Himself as an Organism fed through Blood. [B]

Later on, in the history of Mankind, Moses was used by the Maker of Life to deliver the Nation of Hebrews from the strongholds of the wicked slave masters to a land of their own.

It was only going to be a three-day journey, ending up 40 years in the desert.

Revelation of Life on the “Third Day” [B]

Nothing, Moses wrote came from his mind and he had no clue to what he wrote. He purely obeyed the voice of his Maker and documented the words in his Hebrew vocabulary.

The Apostles of Christ who were also Hebrews, did the very same with the voice they heard into their hearts throughout their internship with Christ and on the day of Pentecost.

Revealed to the Faithful today, The Baptism Jesus received at the Jordan River at the age of thirty is the same Baptism Adam received on the Sixth day of Creation and the very same Baptism we receive through Scripture, the Voice of the “Helper” sent upon the Apostles on the Day of Pentecost. Jesus was full of the Spirit (The Trinity) until he went to the Cross.[B]

Every Miracle, Parable and teaching done during the three-year ministry of Jesus was the Power of creation.

So, if a traditional Christian born through human ancestors has not experienced the “Voice” of Scripture, the Bible is merely a book of legends documenting the history of the nation of Israel.

God using Moses began the deliverance to the nation of Israel from kingdoms of Wickedness that occupied the earth, since the fall of Adam from Grace. This is the operation of the of the Sovereign Maker of life on the humans on earth.

From the day Adam’s fall from Grace; scripture maps out exactly 3000 years for the Maker of humanity to bring forth a kingdom according to his will, of his own heart, using a shepherd boy David.

According to the New Testament and the Apostles of Christ; the Maker of humanity established an everlasting Kingdom, through the lineage of David. Hebrews 1:1,” In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, 2 but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. 3 The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven. 4 So he became as much superior to the angels as the name he has inherited is superior to theirs.”

According to scripture the last prophet of Israel used by the Maker of life to announce to humanity “His will” for all mankind was a man called John.

His Will was named “Project Salvation”!

John 1:6 “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. 7 This man came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light that all through him might believe. 8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light. 9 That was the true Light which gives light to every man coming into the world.”

This Gospel truth was written 2000 years ago and sealed in the heart of the faithful on the day of Pentecost;

The Apostles of Christ were absolutely certain of the one they believed and wrote about, the New Testament as the absolute process of the Redemption in words prompted to their hearts through the “Helper” sent upon them on the day of Pentecost.

The faithful to the Maker of life who have received the Baptism of Pentecost, shall never be deceived by the logical interpretation of another tree of life put before them through the work of the Anti-Christ.

If we open the internet, there are hundreds of testimonies of traditional Christians who have never heard the voice of scripture. This is again the work of the anti-Christ, stealing the souls of the unsuspecting humans.

There is no provision for Theologians, scientists and educators in Scripture. The operation of the “Trinity” was the life of humanity. Matthew 23:9, “But you are not to be called ‘Rabbi,’ for you have one Teacher, and you are all brothers. 9 And do not call anyone on earth ‘father,’ for you have one Father, and he is in heaven. 10 Nor are you to be called instructors, for you have one Instructor, the Messiah. 11 The greatest among you will be your servant. 12 For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”

This is the only story of redemption for mankind from eternity.

The evidence is the revelation of the written Word captured and living in the blood of the writer.

The TRUTH of scripture has set the writer free from returning to dust. This is the promise from the Originator of Human life to all those who shall embrace his “written word.”

The logical theory set fourth before humanity by a human, not too long ago, dated 1859 approximately 100 years before my arrival on this planet, is the theory of evolution. [B]

The world of science has been made to believe the beautiful art-work of human animation. Unsuspecting human have accepted the content as a possible trace for our beginning as humans on this earth. I myself have studied the content with the logical thinking and I salute the discoverer for the painstaking work. I believed the work as the work of a genius until the day I heard the voice of scripture and was set free from my egoistic search for knowledge limited to humans.

To a modern-day human, seeing with their eyes and reading the content is believing. To a faithful servant of the Almighty, hearing the voice of the written word is the only possible way of regaining the Lost Faith.

The theory talks about a tree of life for this world which began on earth. The redeemed of Christ have the true revelation of the Tree of life that was in paradise or eternity where life began on the Third day of Creation. Genesis 3:11, “Then God said, “Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with seed in it, according to their various kinds.” And it was so. 12 The land produced vegetation: plants bearing seed according to their kinds and trees bearing fruit with seed in it according to their kinds. And God saw that it was good. 13 And there was evening, and there was morning—the third day.”

According to Apostolic Christianity; True Life for Humanity began on the day of Pentecost after the Death and Resurrection of the Lamb of God on the Third day.

Hebrews 2:14, “since the children have flesh and blood, he too shared in their humanity so that by his death he might break the power of him who holds the power of death—that is, the devil— 15 and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.”

The tree of life in the logical theory shall return to dust. So, it is a relative truth. This tree has come to the end of its life. A tree must bear fruit. The lifetime of a human, may be a span of 100 years, no human mind can be convinced of the truth of a theoretical tree.

The tree of life in the Word of God, though unseen by the human eye is the absolute truth of divine life.

This tree is the beginning and the end for mankind. The Word of God is crystal clear why our lives would end as dust. The book of Genesis reports the act of disobedience by our first human parents. They were made in paradise to live forever feeding from the tree of life, instead they raved on the tree of Knowledge of good and evil to inherit the dust in place of Divine life. They chose the Lie in the place of Truth.

Humans have concocted many theories, doctrines, various other ways and means to avoid the wrath of the grave. Only humans are born with the sense that they have to die.

These are the philosophies and religions of humans. They have used the Bible and other historically recorded data to come up with various methodologies to reach the heavens to avoid rotting on earth.

My life too, began in a culture that taught, there are four noble truths. This philosophy started around 500 years before Christ and spread over Asia. Great philosophical truths that taught life on earth is spiritual and you are born to difficulty which you have planned yourself to be cleansed in stages of reincarnation, to finally unite with the Creator as pure and holy as the Creator. This philosophy is full of dos and don’ts with staggering vocabularies of ancient myths that an average human is incapable to accomplish even if they were kept secluded from the world around them. This is aimless and void compared to the religion I was born into. The religion I was born into was a little better with a promise of redemption after I leave this world. This was the accomplishment of the one they believed that reached the heavens and never to return to help others to get there. Humans have come a long way, completely clueless and empty of a beginning or end.

Scientist speaks in a language that an average human is stumped out with the vocabulary of words and unaccountable imaginary time limits in their theories for the beginning of life.

The truth you hear from the Bible is pure and simple if you lend your ear with a sincere heart and a contrite spirit. The Voice of Scripture.

This is the truth that shall redeem our temporary dwelling on earth to an eternal resting place with the Creator of Life.

During the time of Moses; the definition of Dust was “Earth”.

The other three elements known to man were Air, Light and Fire.

Revealed to the faithful; what Moses documented was the “man who was made of Light returning to earth. Jesus proclaimed that we are the Light of this world. Matthew 5:14, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.”

Knowledge of humans has come up with the chemistry of this dust with logical certainty. Man has classified them as Elements that make up the earth. Man has gone beyond the elements to differentiate the elemental structure to atoms and to sub-nuclear particles.

Moses was given the full composition of the universe, including the Lake of Fire prepared for the un-redeemed. The sun-God. [B]

Beyond the sub-nuclear particles, the Maker has not revealed the secret of how this sub-nuclear particle began to multiply.

So, the smallest particles of matter were so arranged to begin the first living link. Science has gone beyond the cell to living strands (Virus & Plagues). We know without a shadow of doubt that we are analyzing the dead vegetable matter without life. The science known to man today is purely dead protein molecules without life. While scripture reveals to the human heart the voice of our beginning. [B]

Man has the ability to only theorize the beginning of life, which dates to billions of years. According to science, that’s how long life was on earth. Scientist who speaks in time language of billions of years is taking the humans to intellectual blindness. According to scripture for human, the only available life span is 120 years. Genesis 6:1, “When human beings began to increase in number on the earth and daughters were born to them, 2 the sons of God saw that the daughters of humans were beautiful, and they married any of them they chose. 3 Then the Lord said, “My Spirit will not contend with humans forever, for they are mortal; their days will be a hundred and twenty years.”

The Word declares with certainty, human life with a soul is less than 7000 years since the arrival of EVE our first mother. This simple statement is a fact our human mind can comprehend with our limited resources.

So, man with a soul is less than 7000 years on this Planet earth.

Only the Word of God the Creator of life reports the age of the first man with a soul. Genesis records that Adam lived for 930 years.

For a believer in a Maker, time of human life on earth is only a drop in the ocean or grain of sand on the sea shore. So why rack our brains to know the beginning of life when our maker has promised to those who believe in Him the DUST DIVINE.

According to scripture, DUST is just matter without life. It was from this same dust, our Maker hand-built the Human Adam. To this dust the Creator spoke with such clarity, the elements formed cells, compounds and finally organs. From the revelation of the Word of GOD THE FIRST ORGAN THAT WAS MADE HAD TO BE THE BLOOD.

This is clearly written in the book of Leviticus 11; 9 “the life of a creature is in its blood. “

As long as the flow of blood is maintained to the organs the human body shall live.

Again, if we go to find out the origin of Oxygen that support life on earth, scientist goes to their famous mystic time language, speak of theories that are 100 billion years. We as believers in a Creator are more than satisfied to accept the providence by the Creator to His creates. He supplies all our needs if we only trust in Him. Humans have no control over the elements. We are not made to do so either.

These organs were assembled to perfection in creating the human (man) body. Into this body was introduced the breath of the Creator. From a rib of this construction was formed another human (woman). This body was ignited with power to procreate with organs of reproduction. After a period of freedom, the human kind displeased the Creator on the home grounds which was paradise, where they were created, was returned to be dust again. This is the only reason we are on earth today.

Word clearly defines the day we were dislodged from eternity to earth, the Creator promised a redeemer and redemption plan.

Looking at living matter the unique feature of life is reproduction or multiplication. After the replicating the parent the elements making the organism returns to the original dust without life. This is the truth of all living matter. This is the cycle of life on earth. Yet there was an origin of that first life that shall continue forever. So, dust is only the conductor where life passes along leaving the dust behind.

There is something unique about this human conductor; the life that is passing through the human conductor houses a divine matter called the Soul, placed by the Creator. The composition of the Soul is unknown to human, this divine matter is what the Creator is also made of, it is this divine matter that returns to the maker or if not redeemed shall not have a resting place defined in scripture as “Heaven”. The Word declares that Un-redeemed souls shall be in eternal turmoil never to see the face of the Maker.

Faith in the Creator with a promise of a resting place is a free Gift to Humanity.

Life passing through all other living conductors shall pass on for another billion years without a destination. The reason for this is that no other living creature has a Soul.

Once saved are you really saved forever?

You shall be the Judge; Scripture documents Adam lost the Spirit of God in the Garden, throughout the history of Scripture many servants God used to bring Salvation to mankind lost their blessing during their final years of life on earth, snared by the prince of this world, yet we are not their judge. We shall see the “grand finale” of human life at our second resurrection documented in the book of Revelation. Revelation 20:6, “Blessed and holy are those who share in the first resurrection. The second death has no power over them, but they will be priests of God and of Christ and will reign with him for a thousand years.”

In scripture, the book of Samuel documents the Life of Saul, the first king of the Hebrews nation, glaring example of losing the Holy Spirit, losing the gift of everlasting Life once received.

Embracing the whole Word: According to Apostolic Christianity; reading the whole truth and nothing but the Truth: Saul did not rebel against God. He had no clue to Righteousness (Jesus) of our Maker.

Saul’s heart was not different to Adam, Cain and Noah, who were ancestors of the human Flesh.

1000 years to the future, Saul had no Clue to the Salvation project planned for all mankind, which was accomplished on the Cross by the Holy one of Israel

Today, revealed to an Apostolic Christian who has received the Baptism of “Pentecost? “In Christ there is no separation of the Love of God Which is defined in scripture as Righteousness”, revealed to the human heart…

Wickedness ruled the world from the day of Adam’s fall from Grace, until the Day of Pentecost.

2000 years ago, Jesus verbally proclaimed to the world “It is finished”. John 19:30, “When he had received the drink, Jesus said, “It is finished.” With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit”

If we proclaim our self as Priest, Pastor or Teacher of what the Apostles preached, we must examine our heart deep inside to recognize the voice ringing inside us. Matthew 23:9, “But you are not to be called ‘Rabbi,’ for you have one Teacher, and you are all brothers. 9 And do not call anyone on earth ‘father,’ for you have one Father, and he is in heaven. 10 Nor are you to be called instructors, for you have one Instructor, the Messiah. 11 The greatest among you will be your servant. 12 For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.”

Scripture warning to us that; no human flesh or voice has any influence on our personal Salvation. Our commitment is purely to the one who is now reigning in our Heart. This is our born-again experience.

So, we who are alive today, and have embraced the scripture as the absolute truth are the adopted children of Abraham, enjoying the “truth of Salvation” waiting for the promised new earth.

Today almost 90% of the true children of Abraham (Jew, Greek or Gentile} have embraced this truth as Paul described in his Epistles 2000 years ago…

This is our born-again experience. [B]

So, we Gentiles, Hebrews, Arabs and the Greeks who are living today are the adopted children of Abraham, enjoying the “truth of Salvation” waiting for the promised new earth.