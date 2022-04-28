Aria Wedding Venue Sydney
Weddings at Aria
When it comes to best Weddings in Sydney only Aria can create that divine vibe and warm atmosphere that you have been looking for. Because our prestige wedding packages are set out to make your experience one of sheer royalty! As they are customized and tailored to suit all needs. We have the best wedding reception halls in Sydney. Experience the romance, the beauty, the elegance. Finally, we are a well known Western Sydney wedding venue that can add charm to your wedding.
Engagements
Remember the moment when your spouse got down on one knee and popped the question? Well, of course, you simply can’t forget that. So, let us make your engagement party just as memorable.
Staring your new journey with your fiancé is an important event and here at Aria Venue we celebrate with you in style. Whether you require a particular setting or style, we have a variety of options you can choose from, or feel free to design your own settings.
We offer customizable packages as your engagement party venue, our reception is conveniently located in Western Sydney ensuring the privacy you and your guests deserve.
Corporate Events
We are the hosts of choice for all the corporate functions in Sydney. Get affordable prices and organized everything by a skilled team.
Aria Venue is dedicated to making your corporate event the highlight of the industry! You can hire us for brilliantly executed Trade Shows, Productive Meeting Spaces, Conferences, Expos, Christmas Party and or Special Events. We are equipped to accommodate guest lists with as many as 600 people. To top it off, we also provide signature spaces that add a unique element to your corporate event.
Private Events
Is your Anniversary, Birthday Party, Ladies Night or Community Gathering around the corner? Well, whatever it is, we’ve got your back through it all. At Aria Venue, we understand that every event is special. No matter how big the celebration, it is about the moments that you and your guests experience. We provide a bespoke service that caters to your needs with perfect precision.
Get affordable prices for all events. From Christmas parties to iconic birthday parties, fund raisers and more. we are able to assist with a successful event perfectly executed to ensure an ease-free experience.
About Aria
Aria Wedding set the standards for wedding event management. This wedding function venue is located on the 4th floor for a view overlooking Sydney. You can tell when you see the uncharted views, your heart melts with beauty. We specialize in the following for wedding venues in Western Sydney:
-
High Profile Wedding Reception Venue
-
Wedding Venues In Sydney With Great Spaces
-
Special Wedding Ceremony Venues
-
Standard Best Wedding Venues
CONTACT DETAILS
10/1267 The Horsley Dr Wetherill Park
Phone:0450 570 330
Email:info@ariavenue.com.au