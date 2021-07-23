Arthur Speldewinde remembering all the beautiful women he stared the stage with .

Arthur Speldewinde remembering all the women he shared the stage with in the 60’s. Besides this what I found to be of really great entertainment was by clicking on “Projesom”- that had various couples dancing to the old favourites ‘Rivers of Babylon’ etc which shows the enjoyment these couples really had during these times.

Priceless…..what a place Ceylon/Sri Lanka was…

I am sure the older folks will remember these famous ladies… Arthur is 81 years old .. lives in Australia.. still singing..

enjoy…takes you down memory lane..all the beautiful stage stars… 60s in OUR LOVELY CEYLON.