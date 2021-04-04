Athlete Newton Perera was a gifted middle distance runner

Newton Perera

Source:Dailynews

The Olympic Games of 1980 in Moscow was the first international athletics meet that Karawa Thanthirige Newton Perera, a noted sprinter of Sri Lanka participated in.

Born on July 8, 1954, at Dankotuwa, Perera had his early education at the Nainamadama Roman Catholic Boys’ School and at St. Joseph Vaz College, Wennappuwa.

He was keen in athletics since the tender age of 11 years and he came into his own while participating in the Under-19 Inter-School events.

At the Public Schools Meet in 1972, he won the 800m and 1,500m events and came second in the 400m event.

At the Junior Nationals that year, he won the Under-19 Boys’ 800m and 1,500m events and proved his talents beyond doubt.

In 1973, at the Junior National Meet he won the Under-21 Men’s 800m event while recording a time of 1.59s.

Newton’s natural talents began to blossom out after he joined the Army. There, under the guidance of Major B. P. Weerasuriya he gave up the 1,500m event and concentrated on the 400m and 800m events.

Before long, he was able to challenge the best in Sri Lanka in these events. In the Relay Carnival held in 1979, he helped the Army Athletics Team to win the 400m and 800m relays. In 1980, he was placed third in the 400m event at the National Athletics Meet after a keen tussle.

These performances earned him a place in the team to the Moscow Olympic Games that year. The Sri Lanka team was given a training session in Bulgaria and at the Olympics they were placed sixth in the heats.

He joined the Army as a Cadet Officer in 1980 and in 1987 he was promoted to the rank of Captain.

He was the Officer-In-Charge of the ‘D’ Battalion of the Sri Lanka Infantry Regiment. (C.D)