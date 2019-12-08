







Australia extends highest possible support to Sri Lanka

Source: Colombo Page

Dec 06, Colombo: The Australian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka David Holly called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (06).

Extending his and his government’s greetings to President Rajapaksa, the Australian High Commissioner said he will facilitate Australia’s highest possible support to Sri Lanka which is on a trajectory with a new vision.

The two dignitaries discussed ways and means of further enhancing bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and Australia.