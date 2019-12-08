Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

The Ceylon Society of Australia AGM and Social 2019 – By Sunil de Silva(Photos thanks to Mahal Selvadurai)

“THE DRINK” – By Des Kelly

DR HAROLD GUNATILLAKE – By – Agnes Thambynayagam

Mega Consumer Tourism Promotion at Sri Lanka Food and Cultural Festival – 2019 in Sydney

A true pride for Sri Lankan women

SRI LANKA NEWS – (NOVEMBER 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder.

Dilmah Tea founder Merrill J Fernando to be awarded honorary doctorate by Massey University

Do Sri Lankans & others living in tropical countries need calcium and vitamin D supplements? – by Harold Gunatillake

TRUTH by Oscar E V Fernando

