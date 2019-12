Mrs. Sri Lanka, Caroline Jurie crowned as the Mrs.World 2020 – Mrs.World Beauty Pageant in Las Vegas, US



The Mrs. World 2020 Pageant was held on December 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caroline Jurie from Sri Lanka has been crowned as Mrs. World 2020. Jurie becomes the second Sri Lankan to win the title after former Mrs. World Rosy Senanayake. Senanayake won the title in 1984.