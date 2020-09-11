Australian Government: Department of Defence presents 600 books to the Commandant of the Sri Lankan National Defence College









Source: Australia in Sri lanka and Maldives ( https://twitter.com/ AusHCSriLanka/status/ 1303321651002486785/photo/1 )

Australian Government – Department of Defence – is pleased to present 600 books to the Commandant of the Sri Lankan National Defence College, Major General Amal Karunasekara, for use at Flag of Sri Lanka’s National Defence College. Flag of Australia has supported the College since 2017 to provide professional military education to senior officers







