Australia’s population is bigger, more diverse, census shows – By Timna Jacks

Source:smh.com.au

She’s a woman in her 30s who lives with a partner and has a child. She was born in Australia, went to a government school and finished year 12. She lives in a capital city and her family brings in about $3000 a week.

That is the picture painted of the average Australian in the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ 2021 census data, released on Tuesday.

While the number of people who share all those traits may be small, this is the imperfect picture drawn from the first tranche of data collected on August 10 last year, when many of us were in lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19.

More Australian families and households were together on census night last year compared with census night in 2016, with 96 per cent of people counted at home rather than travelling. Overall, Australia’s population is bigger, more diverse and less religious, the data shows. The country’s population increased by 2.2 million, or 8.6 per cent, to 25.5 million between the 2016 and 2021 censuses. Australia has more than doubled in population in the past half-century and the ACT is the fastest-growing state or territory.

The bureau’s Australian statistician David Gruen said the census was conducted at “an unprecedented time in Australia’s history and provides a unique snapshot of the population during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is different from previous censuses”.

The bureau’s deputy statistician, Teresa Dickinson, said: “The average Australian is a female aged 30 to 39 years living in a couple family with children in the greater capital city area with an average family income of $3000 [a week] or more.”

This does not mean that women in their 30s who are in a couple with children are the largest demographic. Rather, it represents a combination of the most popular answers across various categories, such as sex, parental status and education.

For instance, more than half of the population identifies as female, while more than 1.85 million people are aged 30 to 34 – the five-year age bracket recording the highest number of census responses.

The highest number of people completing the national survey indicated they went to a government school and completed their year 12 or equivalent studies.

Charlotte Poulson, 37, is married and has a two-year-old son. She owns a beauty salon and lives in St Kilda. Her husband is an architect. Because the census data is used to inform policy decisions, Ms Poulson said she hoped the data collected would lead to more funding for childcare and less tax for businesses.