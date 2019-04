by In

Awurudu Litha 2019

Last day of bathing before New Year – April 13

Dawn of New Year 2.09 pm April 14

Period for religious observances – 7.45 am to 8.30 pm – April 14

Kindling fire for cooking milk rice – 2.42 pm – April 14

Tree planting 11.17 am – April 15

Anointing oil for New Year – 7.40 am – April 17

Leaving for work on 1st day after New Year – 4.52 am – April 18