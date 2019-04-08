Joint Media Release – Minister for Families and Social Services – Federal Member for Banks – Helping mature aged Australians in South Western Sydney find work

THE HON PAUL FLETCHER MP

Minister for Families and Social Services

THE HON DAVID COLEMAN MP

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

Federal Member for Banks

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

8 April 2019

Helping mature aged Australians in South Western Sydney find work

The Morrison Government is helping Mature age Australians struggling to find work in South Western Sydney through online career management to connect and improve their confidence and skills in finding a job.

Minister for Families and Social Services Paul Fletcher today announced $3 million for Career Skills for New Jobs, to be led by PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia (PwC) in Sydney to provide mature aged residents of South Western Sydney access to innovative online career management tools.

“The project will provide around 250 older job seekers in South Western Sydney access to an online Career Management Tool that enables connected, tailored support and training to improve their confidence and skills in finding and keeping a job,” Mr Fletcher said.

“The Morrison Government is absolutely committed to making sure that employment opportunities remain open for mature age Australians.”

Mature aged job seekers will receive one to one tailored career support through career practitioners, who will help them access appropriate vocational education and training where required, as well as health and financial services.

Career Skills for New Jobs is expected to begin recruiting participants from mid-2019.

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman welcomed the funding for the South Western Sydney community.

“Employment has significant health and social benefits. Having a job helps build financial independence and leads to greater confidence and wellbeing,” Mr Coleman said.

“This project will improve digital literacy and give mature aged job seekers in South Western Sydney greater employment opportunities.”

Sara Caplan, National Skills Lead at PwC Australia, said many mature age Australians want to work, but find it difficult to secure and sustain a job that makes the most of their skills and experience.

“The Career Skills for New Jobs project is about increasing their ability to self-manage their careers and re-enter the workforce by offering practical, accessible ways to boost their job prospects,” Ms Caplan said.

This project is funded through the Government’s $96.1 million Try, Test and Learn Fund.

