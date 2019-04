Edith Wimalaratne – First year memorial Service (at Don Moore Community Centre, Carlingford, Sydney, Australia)

Edith Wimalaratne- passed away on 7th April 2018. First year memorial Service was held on 6th April 2019, at Don Moore Community Centre, Carlingford, Sydney, Australia, among a large gathering of family and friends.

Filmed by Dr. Harold Gunatillake