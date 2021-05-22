Bevishan Wijewickrema the rugby and weightlifting star-Upananda Jayasundera

21 year old Bevishan Wijewickrema, an old boy of Trinity College,Kandy is an outstanding Weightlifter who started weightlifting at the age of 11 years and he played rugby for the school too.

He started to play rugby In the Under 14 age category in the year 2014 and for the Under 16 age group in the years 2013and 2014. After that he played for the Under 18 team in 2016. He finally played rugby for the first Fifteen team of Trinity College in the year 2017.

After that, Bevishan started weight lifting and he was the runner-up at the Sri lanka Sports Festival in the 85 Kg. weight class in the year 2018 and again in the same year he secured the second place at the Sri Lanka National Championship in the 89 Kg. weight class and in 2019 again he came second at the Sri Lanka National championship in the 89 Kg. category.

Bevishan was the holder of three National Records in the Youth Division in the 77 Kg. Weight class and was a Gold medalist in the All Island Schools Championship in The Under 17 age group i.e. in the year 2013 to 2014 at 77 Kg. weight class and in 2015 to 2016 at the 85 Kg. category.

Received a Gold Medal in the All Island Schools Championship in under 20 age group for three consecutive years in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in the 85 Kg. weight class.

Also at the Junior Nationals in the Under 20 age category he won the 85 Kg. Weight class in 2016,2017 and 2018. He was adjudged the Most Popular Sportsman of the year (Junior) at the Presidential Sports Awards ceremony held at BMICH in 2015.

Bevishan was appointed as a School Officer of Trinity College in the year 2017 and he was promoted as a School Prefect in 2018 and he was awarded Trinity Lion for Weightlifting in 2017.

In International achievements in weight lifting he became Runner-up at the Youth Commonwealth Games held in Samoa in 2015 and second Runner-up in the Youth Commonwealth Championship in the Under 17 age category held at Malaysia in 2013 and 2014.

He secured the fourth place at the Youth Asian Championship held in Qatar in the 77 Kg. weight class. His intention is to continue weightlifting till he becomes an International Lifter.