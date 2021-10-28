Big prize money for Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy four nation soccer tourney-by Althaf Nawaz

Source:Dailynews

The champions will carry away the prestigious ‘Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy and U$ 30,000 at the inaugural quadrangular invitation soccer tournament conducted by Football Sri Lanka (FSL) from November 8 to 17 at the picturesque Race Course grounds in Colombo.

After almost two years with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the football loving fraternity in the country will have an opportunity to witness this four nation tournament where hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Seychelles will compete, which is likely to be one of the best competitions staged in the region. The FSL is making all endeavours to make this a highly competitive one offering a big cash bonanza for the winners.

Bangladesh will take on Seychelles in the curtain raiser at 4 p.m. while team Sri Lanka will play their tournament opener against Maldives at 7 p.m. under lights. As per the schedule two matches will be staged per day with a two days break in between. The two top teams will qualify to play in the grand finale on the 17 November 17 scheduled kickoff at 7 p.m. According to FSL sources they are likely to make this as an annual event and are in the process of discussing to include it to the FIFA window.

All matches are to be officiated by a panel consisting from Qatar and local referees who are from the elite panel of AFC. The FSL has extended an invitation to the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as the special guest at the opening ceremony with other dignitaries while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will grace the final as the chief guest and give away the awards.

Meanwhile to, coincide with this tournament the four Sport Ministers of the respective countries are to meet and have a discussion to strengthen the bilateral ties among these nations while making several initiates to develop the sports in the region. The Sri Lanka national team resumed training few days back under the supervision of national head coach Amir Alagic will continue to be under a residential camp at Baddegana Sporting Complex.