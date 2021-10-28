Kingswoodian Asiri – an exceptional fly half and astute leader-by Indika Welagedara

Asiri Seneviratne in action at a rugby match

Source:Dailynews

Asiri Seneviratne is an exceptional fly half who displayed a superb brand of rugby and captained the first fifteen school rugby team of his alma mater Kingswood College Kandy.

Then he went on to represent the Sri Lanka national under 19 team in the Junior Rugby Asiad as well as the Sri Lanka national under 20 sevens rugby team with distinction. Presently he is playing for the Kandy Sports Club rugby team in the inter-club rugby championship.

Speaking to Daily News all the way from Kandy, Asiri said “My journey into the world of sports started from my childhood days and when I was really small I liked to play all the time,I think that made me choose sports”.

“I have been guided and supported by lot of people. Especially my parents and family, then come my all the coaches who helped me to come to this standard Hence I’m always grateful to all of them”.

“My brother was a great rugby player, which eventually made me choose the sport, and it was also my favourite game”. “Throughout my entire life my main priority is taking care of my family and i value that very much”.

“My favourite actor is Johnny Depp and my favourite movie is Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“One of the most unforgettable incidents was when Kingswood became the Dialog inter school Super sevens champions in 2016. Hence that incident will always be in my memory throughout my life as one of the most unforgettable incidents to date”.

“I spend my leisure time engaging in artistic activities which gives me immense happiness in life”.

“My favourite rugby player is Owen Farrell the England national rugby team fly half”.

Also I like to listen to music and my favourite singer is Nadeemal Perera while my favourite song is katharaka Thaniwee by Mervyn Perera.Thus far my favourite destination is Bali in Indonesia”. “I like to compare myself with Owen Farrell”.

“My greatest accomplishment was getting selected to represent the Sri Lanka’s national under 20 rugby team in 2019”. “In my life, I have to achieve more than what I believe”. “The best compliment that I got was, receiving my college (Kingswood) Colors/stars and Sri Lanka

national under 20 Colours. Frankly speaking to date I really cherish that moment very much”.

” I like to describe myself as a humble and calm person ”.

On a concluding note Asiri said “ At such a young age of just 20 years, I’m not happy with all my achievements so far because I believe I have to achieve more goals in the future”