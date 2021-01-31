Billionaire investor Palihapitiya may run for California Governor

Source:Ceylontoday

Chamath Palihapitiya, billionaire investor and CEO of venture capital firm Social Capital, announced today (27) new details about a potential run for California governor.

Palihapitiya, a Sri Lankan-born Canadian American and former Facebook employee, took to his official Twitter to announce his intentions to run.

No other official announcements have been made and it does not appear that any political forms have been submitted yet by Palihapitiya to the California Secretary of State.

By tweeting “#RecallGavinNewsom,” Palihapitiya joins an effort to force a recall vote for Newsom which would lead to a special election later in 2021.

The petition needs to reach about 1.5 million signatures by March 17 in order to force a recall and have 1.2 million signatures as of Friday.