Booster shot for Sri Lankans from Nov.1-by Ishara Mudugamuwa

Source:Dailynews

The COVID-19 booster dose will be given to the citizens of this country from November 1, 2021, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

Rambukwella said that there is a stock of two million vaccines to start this program and the front line workers engaged in the battled to control COVID-19 will be the first to receive the booster shot.

He stated this at a media briefing held at the Ministry of Health auditorium today.

He said that another stock of 14 million vaccines has been ordered for future vaccinations and that steps will be taken to bring those vaccines to the country in a systematic manner. The Minister said that the government did not charge from the people to give the three doses of the vaccine, but some countries have given the vaccine for a fee. Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the health sector as well as the security forces and other administrative units have made a huge commitment in the face of the COVID epidemic and have brought the country to a positive level today.

“We have experienced cases where the virus spread unexpectedly a week after some countries celebrated the successful control of the COVID pandemic.

Having some control or reduction here is not a guarantee that the COVID pandemic is over,” the Minister said. The objective of the President is that the government should provide the COVID vaccine to all vaccine eligible citizens. Sri Lanka’ vaccination drive is very successful and 100 percent citizens over 30 have been vaccinated.

All facilities and backgrounds have been created for the 20 to 29 team to be vaccinated in terms of health.