Drastic rise in teacher, student numbers-by Dinuli Francisco

A higher principal, teacher and student turnout was reported with the reopening of the primary sections of all Government schools islandwide after several months of closure due to COVID-19.

Education Ministry Secretary Professor Kapila Perera speaking to the Daily News, said that a higher percentage of principals, teachers and students was reported. Accordingly, 906 schools were reopened in the Northern Province, and the attendance of 97% of principals, 85% of teachers, and 56% of students was reported. In the Southern Province, 979 schools were reopened with 97% of principals, 89% of teachers, and 39% of students coming to schools.

Additionally, 1,360 schools were reopened in the Central Province, and 77% of principals, 86% of teachers, and 46% of students were reported to have attended. In the Sabaragamuwa Province, 978 schools were reopened, and 97% of principals, 86% of teachers and 99.8% of students were reported to have come to school. Schools had been closed for over six months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Education Ministry had decided to reopen them for academic purposes in stages.

As a result, primary sections of schools with less than 200 pupils began on Thursday (Oct. 21), although the student and teacher turnout was low last week owing to the teachers-principals’ strike.

The primary sections of all Government schools were reopened for academic activity yesterday under rigorous health rules as part of the second phase.Apart from that, the Ministry of Education stated that if children are unable to wear their uniforms, they would be permitted to attend school in other proper apparel and that wearing shoes will not be required.

Meanwhile, the Teachers’ and Principals’ Trade Union Alliance has stated that it is ready to commence an indefinite strike if necessary when teachers from all schools in the island return to work. Taking to social media Mahinda Jayasinghe, General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers Service Union consequently urged a favourable solution to the salary anomaly of teachers and principals as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Jayasinghe stated that if online education activities are to be carried out, a survey must be undertaken. He said such a census was necessary because not all pupils had access to online education. According to the CTSU General Secretary, a great portion of children are at a loss as a result of online education, and he questions as to who will take responsibility. Although the strike has ended, Jayasinghe stated that the trade union struggle would continue, and will be intensified if necessary, when all teachers are recalled to work. Education Ministry Secretary Professor Kapila Perera said that steps will be soon taken to reopen the secondary sections of schools as well.

According to Public Health Inspectors (PHIs), the reopened schools will be examined on a regular basis, and appropriate advice will be offered to ensure that health rules are followed.