Sandun Ajith the athlete turned cricketer-by Sandun Ajith the athlete turned cricketer

Sandun Ajith the athlete turned cricketer

Matale District Under 19 Cricket Squad 2021- Sandun Ajith Ratnayake Seated in the Front row extreme right (Picture by Dilwin Mendis Moratuwa Sports Special Correspondent )

Source:Dailynews

Seventeen year old , athlete, under 13, 15 and 17 cricket captain, Prima Cup Player and Sri Lanka under 15 National Development Squad Member Sandun Ajith Ratnayake has brought honour and fame for Presidents Junior School Makulugaswewa and National School Dambulla with his deeds on the sports field.



Sandun Ajith Ratnayake

Sandun who was born on 16th March 2004 was initially admitted to the grade one of Presidents Junior School Makulugaswewa in 2010 when Palitha Tennekoon was the Principal . When he was in grade four and five he participated in the school inter house sports meets in 75 and 100 metre races and won places.

He was drafted to National School Dambulla in 2015 and his parents Nimal Ratnayake and Malini Mallika noticing that their son is good at cricket handed over him to the school cricket coach Sujith Priya Nishantha. In 2016 Sandun was selected to the under 13 division three team and in the same year he passed the 200 run mark with a fifty and captured ten scalps and in the following year playing in the under 15 division three he scored 432 runs with a century and two half centuries and grabbed 12 wickets with one five wicket haul and in his second year in the under 15 he collected 996 runs with a double century and five centuries and two fifties and bagged nine wickets.

With these performances under his belt he was a unanimous choice for the Matale District team to play for the Prima Cup and for the North Central Provine team.

In the meantime he was selected for the 60 member under 15 National Development squad and for the 2021 Sri Lanka under 19 super provincial pool of 30 players and he was appointed the under 17 school cricket captain too. .