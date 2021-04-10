Caroline Jurie hands over Mrs World Crown| Mrs world 2020| Caroline Jurie Relinquish Crown Sri Lanka



“Rules are not there for us to find loopholes so we can win at any cost.” Caroline Jurie (Mrs World 2020)

Official Press Release (09 04 2021) Mrs World Caroline Jurie hands over crown and issues video statement responding to the incident that occurred on April 4.

Caroline Jurie yanked the crown off Pushpika de Silva minutes after she was declared “Mrs Sri Lanka 2020” during a gala in Colombo on April 4.

Jurie declared that Pushpika de Silva was ineligible as the winner because she was divorced, and forcibly removed her crown.

Source: NewsWire