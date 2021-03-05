Celebrities galore …this year, too

Source:Island

I would refer to January as the calendar month, in this sense; it’s the beginning of a new year and we all need calendars to keep track of the days, and months ahead.

Calendars come in all shapes and sizes but there is one particular calendar that stands out from the rest, and much in demand, too. Yes, the Raffealla Fernando Photography Celebrity Calendar.

This prestigious calendar had been making its appearance for the past nine years. And, what makes this calendar so special is that it’s Sri Lanka’s first ever celebrity calendar where well-known, and popular celebrities, are pictured, in a very artistic manner.

This year’s Celebrity Calendar is no exception, except that the launch was on a larger scale, and also, I’m told, there are bigger plans to taken on the overseas market, as well.

The brains behind this gigantic project is Raffealla Fernando, and Raffealla is the Directress of Raffealla Fernando Photography. She is a celebrity herself, a fashion photographer, celebrity stylist, fashion designer, senior fashion lecturer, jewellery designer, journalist, fashion blogger and a fashion consultant.

Referring to her Celebrity Calendar, Raffealla said that over the years they have been branching out, taking in new scenes, and giving their product an international touch.

“In the year 2018, we started distributing our calendars globally – to India, the Maldives, London, France and Italy,” said Raffealla.

She went on to say that it was a successful project as some of the artistes, featured on the 2018 edition, had some great opportunities coming their way – new projects to work internationally.

Raffealla’s Celebrity Calendar brings into the spotlight the country’s A grade actresses, actors, singers, musicians, cricketers and VIPs.

The celebrities highlighted this year are Sangeetha Weeraratne, Saranga dissasekara, Dinakshi Priyasad, Shanudrie Priyasad, Raween Kanishka, Samanalee Fonseka, Nadeesha Hemamali, Randhir Withana, Sachini Ayendra, Shalani Tharaka, Sachini Nipunsala, Madhavee Anthony, and Niranjani Shanmugaraja.

The launch took place a The Kingsbury Hotel and several well-known personalities graced the occasion.