Ceylon Cinnamon Tea launched in Oman coinciding with International Tea Day

Source:Island

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad launched a new brand “Ceylon Cinnamon Tea” at AI Meera Hypermarket in Muscat, Oman on 21 May 2021 coinciding with the International Tea Day. He also distributed “Ceylon Tea” dyed Face Masks which were recently debuted by Sri Lanka Tea Board, among the participants during the launch, to mark the occasion of the International Tea Day.

“Ceylon Cinnamon Tea” is a product of Cinnamon One (Pvt) Ltd in Sri Lanka and imported by Dynamic Global Service LLC in Oman. “Ceylon Cinnamon Tea” is blended with 100 % high quality Ceylon cinnamon which has numerous health benefits.

The tea launch took place at the Sri Lanka Restaurant, “OJAYE” located at Meera Hypermarket in Aziba, Muscat which is a Sri Lankan – Omani joint venture recently opened by Ambassador Ameer Ajwad. Restaurant proprietor Chanaka Hettiarachchi, his Omani sponsor Saleh Suliman Mohammed al Salmi and well-wishers participated during the launch of “Ceylon Cinnamon Tea” which is now available at the OJAYE Restaurant for sale. This is yet another effort by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman, to promote new brands of Sri Lankan products into the Omani market.