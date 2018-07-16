“Chiseled in Stone” by Des Kelly

Born in Alabama, Vern Gosdin was known around the World of “Country Music”, as “The Voice”, and it is easy to see why. He had no less than 19 top ten solo “hits” from 1977-1990, three of them ending on the top rung of the “Country” charts.



Taking them in order, as I see the story-telling capabilities of my favourite music, they were :-

“Set em up Joe, I’m still crazy”, & to his beautiful dancing partner (of the night),”I can tell by the way you dance (you’re gonna love me tonight). Now, if that isn’t “telling a story'”, I wouldn’t know what is.!





Typically, as it was with so many other great “Stars” of Country Music, Vern & brother Rex were born into a very poor family, both loved Gospel Music with a passion, idolized the “Louvin Brothers”& Vern, as a young man, first sang in a Gospel Quartet in Alabama.



He might not have been as “big” & famous as people such as Merle Haggard, George Jones. and Ray Price, but to me, Vern Gosdin has the pure sound of a true story-teller of Country Music, and I am certain that anyone out there who loves good music and the singing of “The Voice”, will agree with me.



Vern Gosdin was born on the 5th of August 1934, sang his heart out, with brother Rex, as “they” were hangin out, as the Gosdin Brothers, & that just about does it, as he left a huge hole in Country music, when he died of a stroke on the 28th of April, 2009, at the age of 74, but, folks, his name will always be “CHISELED IN STONE” as far as I am concerned.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).