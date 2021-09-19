Choose fruity or floral with The Body Shop’s new limited-edition bath and body collections

Cool Daisy and Fresh Raspberry – The Body Shop’s two new limited-edition bath and body collections, dispel all reasons to be glum with their fruity fresh and refreshingly floral summer scents.

A fondness for all things fruity? Then the deliciously scented products from the 100% vegan Fresh Raspberry collection are the perfect treat. From the body butter to the hydrating mist, each item in this range is enriched with nourishing raspberry seed oil or fruit extract, leaving your skin smelling tangy and juicy, with just a hint of green.

To add a summery burst of indulgence to your skincare routine, The Body Shops’ Fresh Raspberry Whipped Body Butter is as pampering as it sounds. Deceptively lightweight and fluffy in texture, this fruity power product is non-greasy to the touch, and locks-in hydration (and scent!) for a solid 72 hours; resulting in softer, smoother, and healthier-looking skin.

There’s nothing like a good exfoliant to take your skin care to the next level. With the special edition Fresh Raspberry Exfoliating Gel Body Scrub and its lovely pulpy texture, just buff in a handful of this fragrant scrub before lathering in that shower gel, and you’ll be leaving behind the scent of a basket of freshly-picked raspberries.

However, sometimes skincare is not just about those creamy lathers and feel-good scrubs. For an instant hydration pick-me-up, the Fresh Raspberry Hydrating Body Mist will have you freshened up instantly with a just a quick spritz. Enriched with raspberry seed oil and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight spray is fast absorbing, and will leave skin feeling cool, nourished, soothed from dryness, and smelling like a burst of sunshine.

Not the fruity type? In that case, The Body Shop’s Cool Daisy range will have you feeling as fresh as a daisy and smelling like one too! Enriched with daisy extract, each product from this vegan body care collection has a refreshingly light and floral scent, reminiscent of sunnier days and freshly-picked blooms.

What’s more tempting than a cupful of yoghurt on a summer’s day? Quench your skin’s thirst with a generous lashing of Cool Daisy Body Yoghurt right after a cooling shower, and consider your body hydrated for the next 48 hours! With its light gel-cream texture and cool, floral scent, you’ll feel (and smell) like you’ve just been walking through a field full of flowers.

Need an instant freshness fix? The lightweight Cool Daisy Hydrating Body Mist enriched with hyaluronic acid, will have you instantly refreshed while on the move, and your skin feeling hydrated, soothed from dryness and left with a healthy-looking glow. Safely sprayed directly onto skin or massaged in before putting on your clothes, who knew just a couple of spritzes would leave behind such a heady and long-lasting floral scent?

The limited edition Cool Daisy and Fresh Raspberry ranges -as well as all other bath and body collections- are available at The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatale Road, Odel in Alexandra Place, the Kandy City Centre, and at the Colombo City Centre in Colombo 02.