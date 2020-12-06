CHRIS BRAMANANDA AND MERCIA BRAMANANDA – by Radha de Mel

Source: Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION Newsletter

Chris and Mercia arrived in Perth in 1995 and became members of WASLA very soon after. They have both been valued and active members ever since. Chris joined the Committee in 1998, and held various positions including that of Treasurer, until he took on the yoke of President in 2003- a position he served with great integrity, commitment and grace.

Those were halcyon days for WASLA, with the Sri Lankan community in Perth coming together in great numbers for regular celebrations and events including dances and food fairs, which were hugely successful.

The events were organised with meticulous attention to detail, and reflected the style and grace of the man at the helm and the woman who so efficiently and generously assisted and supported him at every turn.

Chris was greatly influential in galvanising WASLA support for Romeish Fernando who represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games. During is tenure of office the Alan Drieberg Award was presented with great pomp and pageantry to the Sri Lankan student who achieved the highest marks at the TEE (or ATAR as it is now called).

This was an encouragement not only to students but also to the younger Sri Lankan generation to be connected to the Organisation.

Always polite and respectful, Chris continued to serve on the Committee on and off for many years and his quiet wisdom and clear thinking have guided and steered WASLA through some turbulent waters

It is often the case that behond every successful stands a woman – and in this case, never a truer word has been spoken. Ever impeccably dressed and full of warmth and good cheer, Mercia supported Chris to the hilt. Together with her daughters Rosanna and Angela, Mercia has organised and provided mouth-watering food and fabulous hall décor for WASLA on countless occasions.

Who can forget the famous Hopper Stalls at food fairs and other events which are always such a hit! Mercia has an enviable reputation as a first-class cook, fabulous designer and hostess extraordinaire – donating time, money and creative energy to add glamour and grace to dances, musical evenings, Christmas parties and other WASLA events.

Through Chris and Mercia’s diligence, generosity and attention to detail, our funds were considerably enriched, and at the end of Chris’s stint as President WASLA was a vibrant and very liquid entity with a reputation for excellence. We are indeed proud to have people of their ilk as Life Members and wish them all the very best in their future together.