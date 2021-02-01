Cinnamon Life forges ahead

Sri Lanka’s largest and most iconic mixed development, Cinnamon Life announced another major milestone in its journey to completion with the securing of a Certificate of Conformity (COC) for the project’s office and ‘The Suites’ residential towers.

Notably, the pace and the progress of the Cinnamon Life project continued to gain momentum, despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

Having now received full and final certification that both structures have been constructed in complete conformity with all applicable regulations and safety guidelines necessary for occupation, the John Keells Properties team is now actively preparing to handover units at ‘The Suites’ and ‘The Offices’ at Cinnamon Life by March 2021.

“As we approach the culmination of our vision for Cinnamon Life, we can’t help but look back with a sense of pride over the numerous – and often historic – challenges that we have overcome and the resilience that our team has shown in bringing life to a project of national significance. What we are building today promises to transform Colombo’s skyline and completely redefine the standard of lifestyle, commercial, and retail experiences – not just for Sri Lanka but the entire South Asian region. Even with the severe limitations caused by the pandemic, we have managed to keep pressing on, and all of us are excited to be in the home stretch,” Nayana Mawilmada, Sector Head, Property Group, John Keells Holdings stated.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Cinnamon Life will be one of the most iconic and identifiable landmarks in Asia. I am incredibly proud of our amazing team at John Keells Properties for their persistence and grit in executing what is undoubtedly the most complex build in the country—all part of our inspiring journey of Creating New Worlds!”

Nayana further noted that the project’s second residential tower, ‘The Residence’ at Cinnamon Life, will be ready for handover by mid-year, and that work on the hotel, retail mall and other facilities are also progressing at a steady clip.

A "city within a city", this iconic project will redefine Colombo's skyline and deliver a vibrant lifestyle experience at every touch point. Set to be the heartbeat of the city whilst making its mark as Colombo's lifestyle capital, the property will feature an 800-roomed luxury "Cinnamon" hotel, premium residential apartments, a retail and entertainment mall, state-of-the-art office spaces, and many other attractions to set stage as the entertainment hotspot in the Indian Subcontinent. The development's iconic design by Cecil Balmond will span across 4.5 million square feet and is envisioned to be the epicenter of modern South Asia.