Coaches should build teams, not win at any cost – Sanjeewa Ranatunga-By Dinesh Weerawansa

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga will be the chief guest at the 43rd Observer SLT Mobitel School Cricketers of the Year grand awards ceremony to be held at the BMICH, Colombo next Tuesday (14), commencing at 5.15 pm.

Ranatunga, more than any of the past top award winners, has maintained a strong affiliation with the oldest and only uninterrupted schools awards ceremony ever since he first won the highest award way back in 1980 – some 41 years ago.

He became the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer for the second time in his final year for Ananda College in 1982. Since then, Ranatunga has made it a habit to be at the Mega Show whenever possible, irrespective of who the chief guest is.

Apart from Ranatunga, his whole family too – wife Samadara, son Dhyan and daughter Thiyangie have witnessed most of the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer award shows.

That is one unique and humble quality shown by Ranatunga, always giving that vital encouragement to the next generation cricketers. It is something which cannot be seen in most of the legendary cricketers of his caliber.

On the other hand, his younger brother Sanjeewa Ranatunga became the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year in 1988. Thus, the Ranatunga brothers – Arjuna and Sanjeewa, became the only brothers to take pride of place in the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year series.

Having taken a closer look at the world renowned elder brother’s career earlier in this series, we today take stock of the second of the Ranatunga brothers to win the Award.

Former Sri Lanka batsman and present Ananda consultant coach Sanjeeva Ranatunga emerged Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year in 1988, the very same year that Sanath Jayasuriya won the Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year Outstation crown.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Observer, the former Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year, Sanjeeva Ranatunga, said that everyone must keep in mind that it’s not winning or losing that matters but how one plays the game.

He said schoolboy cricketers must play only for the love of the game and that school coaches should refrain from trying to win at any cost.

“Undoubtedly, these ugly and unruly practices ultimately ruin the game. During our playing era, these practices were never even heard of,” said Ranatunga who is functioning as the head coach at his alma mater.

“It is with profound gratitude that I remember coaches of the caliber of Lionel Mendis. They taught us not only the game but also values in life. They were interested in building teams with values, not to win at any cost,” he said.

Sanjeeva said he was keen on becoming Observer Schoolboy Cricketer after seeing his elder brother Arjuna winning glory for the second time in 1982.

“I was there to witness my elder brother winning this unique title once again, emerging from a cricket ball in 1982. That inspired me, that l too should do the same one day. I narrowly missed it in 1987, by finishing Runner-up Observer Schoolboy Cricketer but achieved the cherished dream in the following year,” he recalled.

Sanjeewa became the second of the six Anandians to win the prestigious Observer Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year award in 1988. He played in only eight matches that season, excluding the big match out of 12 matches played by Ananda in the 1987/88 season. That was because he was playing for the Sri Lanka Youth team in 1988 but still aggregated over 900 runs in that season.

The star left handed batsman had the honour of leading the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team before representing the country in Tests and One-day Internationals.

He made his Test debut for Sri Lanka on August 26, 1994 in Kandy against Pakistan. His short nine-Test career had only an aggregate of 531 runs but included two blistering centuries and an equal number of fifties.

Ranatunga’s ODI debut for Sri Lanka came days ahead of his Tests, on August 3, 1994 also against Pakistan. His career-best innings in Tests was 118 while his career best in ODIs was 70.

“I had to work really hard to earn my place in the Sri Lanka team against Zimbabwe. I scored a century in the three-day practice match and pressed hard for a place. The selectors were compelled to give me a place in the Test team,” he said.

“The two Test centuries I scored in Zimbabwe were simply great. The penultimate day was disappointing on the ground as well as off as the then SLC President, Minister Gamini Dissanayake had passed away. We were keen on saving the match for him,” he added.

“All of us wanted to save the match on the final day. Moreover, my brother (Arjuna) told me don’t ever return to the dressing room without completing a century. That was a big challenge but I rose to the occasion – just did what the team expected from me,” he said.