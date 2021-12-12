Raveen and Pawan guide SL U19 to series win-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Raveen de Silva made a fine all round performance while Pawan Pathiraja hit superb knock of 60 as Sri Lanka under 19’s recorded a comprehensive 126 runs victory over England under 19’s in their fourth ODI cricket fixture played at SSC grounds yesterday. This win also ensured Sri Lanka’s youth team series win 3-1 lead with one game to spare .

The visitors chasing a target of 244 runs were 83 for three wickets in 20.4 overs but their last seven wickets were struggling with just adding 38 runs to be all out in 33.3 overs.

The opener George Thomas top scored 40 in 61 balls with five fours back to the pavilion with a run out while Harry Crawshaw hit 31 in 59 balls with two fours were the only two successful batters of England side while leg spinner Raveen de Silva who bowled just 3.3 overs took three wickets given away only six runs while paceman Matheesha Pathirana played a fine supporting role with taking 2 for 8 in his three overs spell .

Earlier Sri Lanka under 19’s opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe (19) and his new partner Shevon Daniel (39 in 35 balls hit 4 fours and six ) added 34-run stand while inform left hander Pawan Pathiraja once again made a superb knock of 60 in 104 balls hit two fours also added 111-run fifth wicket stand with deputy skipper Raveen de Silva who scored 59 in 87 balls with four boundaries and a six . Pathiraja who made a century at the second game unfortunately run out while Raveen de Silva the right hander used his experience to make a good innings finally out off the bowling of Benjamin Cliff the paceman who was the successful bowler to finished with 3 for 43 .

The two teams will meet their fifth and final ODI on tomorrow (10) at same venue ,SSC grounds .

Chief scores

Sri Lanka under 19’ s 243 for 7 wickets in 50 overs Chamindu Wickramasinghe 19, Shevon Daniel 39, Pawan Pathiraja 60,Ranuda Somaratne 11,Raveen de Silva 59, Dunith Wellalage 15, Yasiru Rodrigo 15n.o,Nathan Barnwell 2/39, Benjamin Cliff 3/43

England under 19’s 117 all out in 33.3 overs Jacob Bethell 11, George Thomas 40,Harry Crawshaw 31, William Luxton 10,Raveen de Silva 3/6, Matheesha Pathirana 2/8