“COME WHAT MAY” – by Des Kelly

Thank you, Max.Gerreyn for this inclusion of very important advice, to what was also, as I remember (and feature) it, one of the great songs of yesteryear. It is, without a doubt, The Universal Truth, as you have titled your “post”. I certainly hope that everyone who reads this advice, will take heed, and follow the path involved, even though, at times, it will be quite difficult to do so.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

”Every minute someone leaves this world behind. We are all in “the line” without knowing it.

We never know how many people are before us.

We can not move to the back of the line.

We can not step out of the line.

We can not avoid the line.

So while we wait in line –

Make moments count.

Make priorities.

Make the time.



Make your gifts known.

Make a nobody feel like a somebody.

Make your voice heard.

Make the small things big.

Make someone smile.

Make the change.

Make love.

Make up.

Make peace.

Make sure to tell your people they are loved.

Make sure to have no regrets.

Make sure you are ready.”