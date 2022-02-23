Communications & the Use of Human Faculties

Communications is an integral and extremely essential part of a person’s regular and normal life. The ability to make each other’s wants, intentions and desires are conveyed in various ways and means.

Other than written or electronic methods of communications; the Good Lord has endowed us human beings with the faculty of being able to communicate vocally and supplement it non-vocally with their eyes; head movements; and gesticulating hand movements. Also referred to as “Body Language”,

Vocal being the primary and most important basis of communications – can be commanding; aggressive; sarcastic; or humble; depending on the tone and pitch of the voice. It can also be “double-edged” with a double meaning or innuendo in a manner that the listener will have “to read between the lines”. This brings to mind of the oft used term “Wagging Tongues” which refers to rumour monger/s or gossipers.

To supplement vocal communications is the added use of ones “Body Language”. This comprises of the eye action; the head movements; and gesticulation of the hands.

How often has one heard of the sayings “With the blink of an eye”; “He/She gave me the glad eye”; or of the stare that froze you. So indeed it proves that eyes, too, do communicate in addition to seeing what you want to see and what you do not want to see.

Very predominant among Asian/South Asians is the use of their head movements in the supplement of communications. They would “nod” in approval; or shake their heads from side to side to show their “disgust’ or “pity” in any given situation. They would even shake their heads vigourously to indicate “No” or cannot be done.

By and far the most used appendage of the human body to supplement vocal communications and in silent or non-vocal communications is the God given appendages to your body – the hands. Be it to express and supplement your vocals or be it in the silent mode (sign language).

We need two hands to do and express a variety of our day to day happenings in life– be it in expressing an opinion; or in spite; or in greeting; or in supplication to the Good Lord.

The most common one hears is “You need two hands to clap”. This is when something in the nature of a calamity or scandalous affair occurs. A good example that appears almost daily on our roadways are the number of accidents between motor vehicles; and motor vehicles and pedestrians have escalated. There are always a minimum of two parties concerned in the contribution to the accident. Who is to blame will thus fall under the category of “You Need Two Hands to Clap”. But not to be undone the Insurance Company will call it a “No Fault Claim” if the accident is of a “Fender-Bender” Nature.

Similarly if the happening is of a scandalous nature; this too would be classified as above since invariably two (hands) parties would be concerned. The term “You Need Two Hands to Clap” can also thus be used in a spiteful manner. Like often heard in the circles “You Need Two Hands to Clap”; and he/she deserves what he/she got. There is also the old saying of “There is no smoke without fire”.

“You Need Two Hands” for cordial greetings in welcoming and in congratulating someone. Two hands to indicate you are not armed and a smile that goes with it to show your cordiality; in typical South Asian style. The same can be said of the warm handshake; that is very prevalent and Internationally rcognized form of greeting.

The need for two hands in supplication, prayers and asking for forgiveness surpasses all the “You Need Two Hands…..” usage. It shows humility, sacrifice and unstinted submission to the “Will of God”. There is no better way of showing respect, dedication and love for the Faith you follow and your submission to God Almighty is foremost.

And when two hands (or in some cases no hands or one hand) are outstretched at you; please do not hesitate to tend to the needs of the unfortunate and the elderly. For one must remember it is the Festive season. A time of cumulative feeling of togetherness and greetings among Family and friends. Please give heed to sharing some of your mirth, dining and wining; with those in need.

So do spare a thought for the unfortunate and the needy too; while in your Festive mood.

Dear Readers, have your selves and your families a Very Merry Christmas and a Bright & Prosperous New Year.

Noor Rahim

19 November 2016.