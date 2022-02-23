Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 23th February 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 23th February 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week's elanka Newsletter

THE SLEEPING GIANT | AIDAN MURPHY READY TO RUMBLE – By Lachlan Moorhouse

Wonderful day at Brandon and Amanda’s wedding at Tatra Receptions in the Dandenong – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)

Laudetur Franciscus A Book Felicitating the Life and Works of Francis D’Almeida is Out – by Nimal Victoria

Dr Harold Gunatillake OAM felicity and recognition by the Sutherland-shire Council

Meeting of the Ceylon Society of Australia on Sunday, 27th February 2022 talk will be by Roderick de Sylva on “The Development of the Tea Industry in Sri Lanka”

Sri Lanka on the up again in world cricket – by Trevine Rodrigo

SL Drummer Joyous Jo Joe Paiva at MCG T20 Aust vs Sri Lanka Final Encounter – by Joe Paiva

BETHMI NIHINSA ON WAY TO PROMINENCE AS A VOCALIST, A BUDDING BIOTECHNOLOGIST – by Sunil Thenabadu

Dr kumar rupesinghe passed away on february 19, 2022 in colombo, sri lanka

Rajive Sebastian with Vivo on 19 March 2022 (Sydney event)

Active Super – Join a leader in Responsible Investment

Foundation of Goodness – January 2022 Newsletter

Sri Lanka Issues New Travel Guidelines And Requirements For International Arrivals

Rekindling memories of Sri Lanka’s inaugural Test – 40 years on-By Dion Schoorman

Aussie opener Ashton Agar is proud of his Sri Lankan origin-by Kumudu Jayawardana

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Tamil’ Wedding Invite With Indian-origin Fiancé Goes Viral-by Aishwarya Dharni

INDIKA UPAMALI EFFERVERSCENT THREE DECADE VOYAGE IN CELEBRITY, SENIOR LECTURER IN CHARGE OF APPIED MUSIC POSSESSING A RARE TONAL ADORNED VOICE – by Sunil Thenabadu

Trincomalee in Legend and History

Ripples On The Water: A History Of The Beira Lake

Amazing Grace | BYU Noteworthy feat. The Bonner Family

Majestic Navam Perahera: Why Nawam Perahera stands tall-by Gamini Jayasinghe

Sri Lanka – India cricket series starts with T- 20s from Feb. 24-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

“Rick Trevino – I Am a Mexican ft. Flaco Jimenez” – A Kelly Klassic

Your best friends are within you-by Dr harold Gunatillake

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 93 18 02 2022

Bowel disorders that you should know-by Dr harold Gunatillake

Piyangala Chithralena – cave of frescoes in Ampara By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Use of Natural Language Processing in Business By Aditya Abeysinghe

Embekke Devalaya: Sublime edifice of wood carvings

Sujatha the genius female musician in the annals of our history- Efferverscent voyage in celebrity for six decades – by Sunil Thenabadu

Helmut Lotti My Tribute To The King Live Concert – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Hey Jude | Tere Bina – Shillong Chamber Choir

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY February 18, 2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe

Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report

