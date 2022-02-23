eLanka Newsletter – 23th February 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
THE SLEEPING GIANT | AIDAN MURPHY READY TO RUMBLE – By Lachlan Moorhouse
Wonderful day at Brandon and Amanda’s wedding at Tatra Receptions in the Dandenong – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)
Laudetur Franciscus A Book Felicitating the Life and Works of Francis D’Almeida is Out – by Nimal Victoria
Dr Harold Gunatillake OAM felicity and recognition by the Sutherland-shire Council
Meeting of the Ceylon Society of Australia on Sunday, 27th February 2022 talk will be by Roderick de Sylva on “The Development of the Tea Industry in Sri Lanka”
Sri Lanka on the up again in world cricket – by Trevine Rodrigo
SL Drummer Joyous Jo Joe Paiva at MCG T20 Aust vs Sri Lanka Final Encounter – by Joe Paiva
BETHMI NIHINSA ON WAY TO PROMINENCE AS A VOCALIST, A BUDDING BIOTECHNOLOGIST – by Sunil Thenabadu
Dr kumar rupesinghe passed away on february 19, 2022 in colombo, sri lanka
Rajive Sebastian with Vivo on 19 March 2022 (Sydney event)
Active Super – Join a leader in Responsible Investment
Foundation of Goodness – January 2022 Newsletter
Sri Lanka Issues New Travel Guidelines And Requirements For International Arrivals
Rekindling memories of Sri Lanka’s inaugural Test – 40 years on-By Dion Schoorman
Aussie opener Ashton Agar is proud of his Sri Lankan origin-by Kumudu Jayawardana
Cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Tamil’ Wedding Invite With Indian-origin Fiancé Goes Viral-by Aishwarya Dharni
INDIKA UPAMALI EFFERVERSCENT THREE DECADE VOYAGE IN CELEBRITY, SENIOR LECTURER IN CHARGE OF APPIED MUSIC POSSESSING A RARE TONAL ADORNED VOICE – by Sunil Thenabadu
Trincomalee in Legend and History
Ripples On The Water: A History Of The Beira Lake
Amazing Grace | BYU Noteworthy feat. The Bonner Family
Majestic Navam Perahera: Why Nawam Perahera stands tall-by Gamini Jayasinghe
Sri Lanka – India cricket series starts with T- 20s from Feb. 24-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
“Rick Trevino – I Am a Mexican ft. Flaco Jimenez” – A Kelly Klassic
Your best friends are within you-by Dr harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 93 18 02 2022
Bowel disorders that you should know-by Dr harold Gunatillake
Piyangala Chithralena – cave of frescoes in Ampara By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Use of Natural Language Processing in Business By Aditya Abeysinghe
Embekke Devalaya: Sublime edifice of wood carvings
Sujatha the genius female musician in the annals of our history- Efferverscent voyage in celebrity for six decades – by Sunil Thenabadu
Helmut Lotti My Tribute To The King Live Concert – by Patrick Ranasinghe
Hey Jude | Tere Bina – Shillong Chamber Choir
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY February 18, 2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe
Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices February