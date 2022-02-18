“Rick Trevino – I Am a Mexican ft. Flaco Jimenez” – A Kelly Klassic

A “Kelly-Klassic” with a difference. Great song from Rick that I had never heard before. Also features Flaco Jiminez, a classy Muso., famous for his Accordian backings, going back decades. Memories of him being part of the group Texas Tornados with the late Doug.Sahm & Freddy Fender., Mexicans, all of them, yet very proud Americans

