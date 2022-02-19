Cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Tamil’ Wedding Invite With Indian-origin Fiancé Goes Viral-by Aishwarya Dharni
Source:Indiatimes
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot this month. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder will marry his Indian-origin fiancé Vini Raman on March 27, and the card for their wedding has been printed in the Tamil language. Needless to say, Indians loved the card and it has now gone viral on social media.
Actress Kasturi Shankar shared the wedding card which left fans in awe. She wrote, “Glenn Maxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini !”
The tweet has hundreds of likes and retweets on the microblogging website.
Maxwell got engaged to Raman just before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The couple has been together for a long time and started getting spotted together back in 2017.
According to a report by News18, Vini has done her studies in the field of medical science from Mentone Girls secondary college and is a practising pharmacist in Melbourne.
People took to the microblogging website to share the viral wedding invitation. One user wrote, “Never thought I would see “chiranjeevi glenn maxwell, son of thiru neil maxwell-joy” on a wedding invitation.”
Another commented, “Congratulations. We wish them all the very best for a happy married life.”
“Tamilians not letting go of their traditions is always a pleasant sight,” said a third user.