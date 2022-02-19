Cricketer Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Tamil’ Wedding Invite With Indian-origin Fiancé Goes Viral-by Aishwarya Dharni

Source:Indiatimes

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot this month. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder will marry his Indian-origin fiancé Vini Raman on March 27, and the card for their wedding has been printed in the Tamil language. Needless to say, Indians loved the card and it has now gone viral on social media.

Actress Kasturi Shankar shared the wedding card which left fans in awe. She wrote, “Glenn Maxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too? Congratulations Glenn and Vini !”

The tweet has hundreds of likes and retweets on the microblogging website.