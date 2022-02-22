Dr Harold Gunatillake OAM felicity and recognition by the Sutherland-shire Council – by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

How and why, we settled down in Sutherland shire. A Journey through time It was accidental. I had the opportunity to meet Keith Bates mayor of the Sutherland shire in Singapore in the early seventies, working as a surgeon in Singapore General Hospital.

They say unexpected friendship are the best ones. Whilst enjoying a glass of beer at one of the 5-star hotels, on that Sunday morning, I told Keith we have been passed to come to Australia and hope to settle down in Sydney.

He obliged to host us until we settled in. Likewise, when we arrived at the Sydney Airport, Keith was waiting for us in his limousine at the exit.

We were settled in, in one of his apartments in Bates Arcade, in Jannali a small suburb in Sutherland shire. He introduced me to the Bank Manager, Postmaster and other important personalities in the shire, and life became so easy for us.

The Shire is located at the southern coastal border of the Sydney metropolitan area, about 26 kilometers from the Sydney CBD. https://youtu.be/fTUyYTHqwSc Website: www.Doctorharold.com

It was never a multicultural city as is today, then, when the term ‘wasp’ an acronym for ‘white Anglo Saxon Protestant was the policy adopted, and we would have been the first ‘Indian looking family’ in the Shire.

Shire is an old English county term applied in Australia to a non-metropolitan, semi-rural local government exhibiting a countryside culture.

European discovery of what is now Sutherland shire was made by Lieutenant James Cook, who entered Botany Bay on 29 April 1770.

Sutherland shire is thought to be named after Forby Sutherland, a sailor on the ‘Endeavour’ The Shire never grew to be a cosmopolitan city with high rising buildings like the CBD, and this is certainly true for the Indigenous inhabitants occupied it for at least 400 generations.

The Shire still maintains the Aboriginals names and some rock art to remind us of their culture. The original inhabitants of the Sutherland area were the Dharawal Aboriginal people.

We are a big family in this Shire, friendly, attracting strong feelings of love and loyalty among us.

The joy of life comes from our encounters with new experiences, and hence there is no

greater joy than to have that opportunity to settle in, I would say the best Shire in Sydney.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them.