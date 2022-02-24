COMMERCIAL BANK WINS ACCA BEST SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING AWARD

DIALOG FIRST RUNNER UP

Fifteen awards presented across seven industry categories for 2021

Colombo Sri Lanka February 23rd 2022 – Commercial Bank of Ceylon came up trumps in the sustainability stakes when it won the overall award for the Best Sustainability Report 2021, while Dialog Axiata was adjudged overall first runner up at the CCA Sustainability Reporting Awards 2021. Commercial Bank also topped the Banking category in which Seylan Bank and National Development Bank (NDB) were joint runners up. Dialog Axiata won the General Services Category.

Hayleys and John Keells Holdings were the winner and runner up respectively in the Conglomerates & Diversified category, while Alliance Finance won the Financial Services & Insurance category with the runner up being Citizens Development Business Finance. Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings won the Leisure & Connected Services category, Talawakelle Tea Estates and Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company were the winner and runner up respectively in the Retail & Trading category and Oxford College of Business won the SME category with Resus Energy emerging Runner up.

With these awards, ACCA Sri Lanka has since 2004, striven to improve imperatives in sustainability reporting, giving credence to an organisation’s sustainability practices with recognition of the strong link between business strategy, corporate governance and sustainability. Worldwide, over 3,000 entities in 25 countries use a predetermined reporting methodology within Global Reporting Initiative guidelines. Companies across multiple sectors submitted reports for judging by an eminent panel of sustainability specialists – Sriyani Hulugalle, Ramani Gunatilaka, Dr Kennedy Gunawardana and Dinesh Weerakkody led by Franklyn Amerasinghe.

The Chief Guest was SDG Integration Specialist from the UNDP Sri Lanka Dulani Sirisena, a development practitioner with over 18 years’ experience and is currently the UNDP’s senior technical advisor on SDGs. Congratulating the winners and ACCCA for continuous commitment to support sustainable growth through improved corporate reporting, Sirisena said, “Sustainability reporting is seen as an enabler of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At a time when the world faces a global health and socio-economic crisis of an unforeseen magnitude, the SDGs remain more relevant than ever. We are at a critical juncture that requires an integrated, whole-of-society approach to not only accelerate progress towards the goals but prevent rapid deceleration.”

President of the Member Network Panel of ACCA Sri Lanka Nandika Buddhipala mentioned that the increasing emphasis on meaningful efforts towards arresting climate change has brought in numerous stakeholders around the world on the common platform of building a better planet. “The current move towards financial capital is increasingly drawn to businesses that are trusted, ethical and environmentally friendly together with their ability to create long-term value for society. This further strengthens the importance of comprehensive disclosures in the sustainability reports of business organizations.”

Captions:

Overall winner at the ACCA Sri Lanka Sustainability Reporting Awards 2021 – Commercial Bank of Ceylon & Runner Up Dialog Axiata. Standing L to R: MD/Group CEO of ComBank S Renganathan, Chairman Member Network Panel ACCA Sri Lanka Nandika Buddhipala, Chairman ComBank Justice K Sripavan, Chief Guest SDG Integration Specialist UNDP Sri Lanka Dulani Sirisena, Group General Counsel/VP of Dialog Axiata Trinesh Fernando, Head of ACCA South Asia Cluster Nilusha Ranasinghe

The fifteen awards presented across seven industry categories at the ACCA Sri Lanka Sustainability Reporting Awards