Compelled by love

It’s almost that time – EOFY is about to be upon us! We’ve had an amazing year, and we are so excited to share with you some of the incredible stories of transformation – stay tuned for our annual report coming soon!
In the meantime, here’s a quick snapshot of some of what we’ve been able to achieve together:
Provided small business training and loans for individuals and a group of rural community development workers in eSwatini
Provided families short-term food support in eSwatini
Provided livelihood support and self-employment opportunities to families in Sri Lanka
Sponsored students to receive life-transforming education in eSwatini, India and Rwanda
Empowered our graduating students with graduation gifts and support as they move on to employment and self-support
Distributed food to families in Rwanda and in Sri Lanka who were in crisis due to the pandemic
Provided almost 6,000 masks for secondary students in Rwanda, enabling them to attend school safely
Built a house for a family in rural Rwanda
Provided medical support for critical health cases
Supported our partners through the difficulties of the pandemic
We’ve achieved so much, but there is still so much to be done, and we need your help! In the year ahead, we will continue our focus on education; emergency relief, including short-term food relief and medical support; family support, including housing, food security and livelihood support and microfinance; and re-engaging with trauma recovery, including counselling and rehabilitation centres, now that many lockdown restrictions have eased in the nations where we work.
As we look ahead, the needs of the world’s most vulnerable are greater than everwith so many gaps created by COVID-19 and other disasters. As we work with marginalised, neglected and impoverished communities, we are confronted with huge needs – we can only respond with your help.
There’s no way we can do this alone – we’ve accomplished a lot together, but we need your help again to see lives changed.
