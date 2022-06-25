SUNDAY CHOICE

“When people say that Jesus lives in their hearts, it doesn’t mean the heart that pumps blood through your body.

The “heart” of a person is the center of who he or she is. Sometimes when people say “heart,” they mean the deepest part of a person. For example, you might have heard someone say they have a broken heart. That doesn’t mean his actual beating heart is broken; it means the person is very sad deep down. Some people say Jesus is in their heart to mean that Jesus is living spiritually in the center, or deepest part, of their life.

Every one of us is a sinner, and we need to be saved from our sin before we can have a relationship with God. Jesus, God’s Son, came to earth to be our Saviour—to save us from our sin. He died on a cross to take the punishment we deserve. When you believe in what Jesus did for you and accept Him as your personal Saviour (allowing Jesus to save you from your sin), God promises that you will receive eternal spiritual life (John 3:16). You will be forgiven of all your sins, and your life will change forever. Now that God’s life is alive in you, you can begin to think like God does, love like Him, and obey Him. The deepest part of you, your heart, is changed.

The evidence that Jesus lives in your “heart” will be that you want to serve and please Him in all that you think, say, and do. You will want to live as He lived and try to be more like Jesus every day.”

Whoever claims to live in him must live as Jesus did. (1 John 2:6).

Asked Jesus to be part of your life.

Pray this hymn will confirm your relationship with Jesus.