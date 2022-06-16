“Country Medley”- by Des Kelly

A latter-day Country Duo, I had never seen before, suddenly “turns-up” on You-tube, encouraging me to watch them, right from the start of this medley of songs, all of which I thoroughly enjoyed, reminiscing about my own appearences on-stage, both in Ceylon, and later in Australia, unfortunately, without “backing” even CLOSE to what I was watching at the moment.

Made me realize that, no matter how good an Artiste you are, without superb backing, you might as well pack up and go home.

I have decided to turn this medley from these two great performers into a “Kelly-Klassic” for the benefit of many thousands of e’Lanka Members, encouraging them to watch and enjoy some top-class entertainment, WITHOUT totally unnecessary “Shouting & Screaming” emanating from so-called “Vocalists”. Please watch, listen, and learn the art of entertaining from THEUNS JORDAAN, JUANITA DUPLESSIS –

COUNTRY MEDLEY, and I guarantee that you will want to watch them again, on You-Tube.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.